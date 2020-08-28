Teachman’s Take: The day for weather change is here, cooler weekend with rain coming

Here comes the cold front! It entered northwest Kansas late this morning and continues to advance to the southeast.

The winds have increased behind it where milder temperatures have been felt today. Areas ahead of this front have baked into the middle to upper 90s and even a few triple digit readings in the afternoon.

This evening as the atmosphere cools, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form north of I-70 and out west near the Kansas/Colorado state line. This will all cluster into a complex that will track east into Saturday morning.

Much of the state is in the Marginal Risk, so a storm with gusty winds and/or hail is on the table.

Clouds will linger behind this round of rain and keep temperatures down around Wichita Saturday afternoon.

By evening, depending on how far south the front goes, a new round of storms will form. This will be southeast of Wichita near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. All forms of severe weather are possible.

Sunday will be a pretty nice day as our next cold front approaches. Storms will work through Sunday night into Monday morning. Some will be strong to severe.

Milder temperatures will kick off next week and moderate as the days go by. Highs will be mainly in the 80s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Models are pinpointing another chance for rain Tuesday followed by another opportunity early next weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman