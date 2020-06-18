Teachman’s Take: The Day for Weather Changes is Here

The winds of change have arrived! A cold front is sitting across the Central High Plains. It has created a big difference in temperatures today. Areas behind it have been much milder than the folks ahead of it. We have been sweating to the 90s in Wichita and many communities today.

The atmosphere has been popping a few showers and thunderstorms closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. As the air above us cools with the front slicing through, more storms will develop farther southwest along this boundary into tonight.

A storm or two could briefly become severe with damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall is also likely with frequent lightning. A Marginal Risk is lined up for our central communities to account for this chance.

This is just the start of an unsettled pattern that will linger into Monday.

Storms will fire off at times and develop into complexes of heavy rain and thunder Friday into Saturday with another chance Sunday evening.

The highest rainfall amounts will depend on where these complexes track. I could easily see an inch to more than 3″ of rainfall through Monday with locally higher amounts.

As for our temperatures, we will fall away from the 90s for the next couple of days.

Low temperatures into Friday morning will be cooler to the northwest but still mild around the Wichita Metro in the lower 70s.

Highs Friday will range from the 70s to the 80s under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

The heat will return late in the weekend into early next week, but it will not be as intense as it has been lately.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman