Teachman’s Take: The fall-like chill is here with rain and a wintry mix out west

Summertime temperatures are now gone as fall has taken over! The strong cold front is progressing to the southeast, allowing the winds of change to spill through the remainder of the state. Temperatures today are more than 40° cooler than 24 hours ago in most towns! Keep in mind, yesterday’s high in Wichita was 98!

Showers will develop the remainder of the day throughout the region. Areas ahead of the front will hear thunder in southeast Kansas as the rest of the state partakes in light rain showers. While embedded thunder is possible elsewhere, most of us will experience a cold rain overnight through tomorrow.

As temperatures cool tonight, a few counties in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska will see sleet and snow mix in with the cold rain. Dundy, Cheyenne, Sherman, and Wallace counties stand the best chance to see this wild changeover into the night and early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in that part of our viewing area will drop into the lower to middle 30s. We will need to monitor elevated surfaces for slick spots.

With ground temperatures in the 50s and 60s, getting anything to stick on grassy surfaces will be difficult. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s overnight as winds remain strong.

Intermittent showers will linger through Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Highs Wednesday will be well below average as winds start to relax just a bit.

By Thursday, most of this round of moisture will shift to the east, allowing western communities to dry out briefly before another surge of rain by Friday.

Generally, 1″ to 2″ of rainfall will be possible through the rest of the week. Locally higher amounts exceeding 3″ are likely.

The weekend will be dry as highs return to the 80s. Next week looks dry with warmer temperatures.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman