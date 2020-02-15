Teachman’s Take: The warm up has begun, continues through the weekend

What a difference 24 hours makes. Yesterday, during our peak heating hours, temps only warmed into the teens and lower 20s. Today, we were easily 15 to 35 degrees warmer!

This afternoon, we warmed into the 30s, 40s and 50s. The degree of warmth depended on your location.

Winds have picked up out of the south and are gusty. They will remain elevated through the overnight and start to calm down Saturday morning.

Lows tonight won’t be nearly as bitter in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow’s highs will be comfortable in the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The winds will briefly switch from the south to the north, but this will have little effect on our temperatures this weekend.

Sunday will be warmer and pleasant. Temperatures start to come down next week to more February-like standards beginning Tuesday.

A system develops by Monday, but the moisture looks meager. Western Kansas stands a better shot for a rain/snow shower.

The majority of next week looks quiet before another chance for rain and snow by Friday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman