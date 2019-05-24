Teachman’s Take: Tornado/Severe T-Storm Watches in Effect This Evening

A Tornado Watch has been expanded and extended until midnight, including Wichita. All forms of severe weather are possible from damaging winds to large hail and isolated tornadoes, especially in areas closer to the warm front.

We have an unstable atmosphere overhead. My suspicion is that storms will keep tracking from the south to the north and eventually have a more easterly push into the overnight.

Stormy weather should briefly settle down Friday morning. However, with the boundary setting up shop, it will become active again tomorrow afternoon and evening with more strong to severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall will accompany these storms. Within the next 24 to 48 hours, another 2″ to 4″, if not more, will be likely.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning. Streams, creeks and rivers are already running high. Where the strongest storms track is where you will find the heaviest rainfall. This will only aggravate our on-going flooding concerns heading into the holiday weekend.

Friday there is another risk for severe thunderstorms.

And the same goes for Saturday. We’ll repeat this pattern for Sunday as well.

Monday and Tuesday also offer up more chances for rain. We’ll have to watch the potential for more severe weather.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman