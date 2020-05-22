Teachman’s Take: Tracking severe storms Thursday evening and over the holiday weekend

Springtime in Kansas is in full swing. Storms that popped up early tonight did produce several tornadoes. They are now forming a line and wind will become a greater threat through the night with heavy rainfall.

A Severe Thunder Storm Watch is in effect until 6 am tonight for all counties highlighted in pink.

While the threat has lowered, a tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Overnight, this system will be loud with lightning and thunder along with localized flooding.

Many will wake up with showers and storms in central and eastern Kansas. Don’t forget the umbrella, because it could be a rainy commute.

Showers will wrap up during the late morning. With the exception of a pop up shower due to some lingering moisture, most of us will stay dry through the afternoon and overnight.

A series of storm events are possible through the weekend and this active trend will continue through early next week with temperatures warming to stay in the 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman