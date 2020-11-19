Teachman’s Take: Trading in the sun and warmth for rain into the weekend

We will soon trade in our sunshiny skies, extreme winds and warm temperatures for more seasonable air and rain.

The strongest winds right now are working to the east and our winds will be much lighter tonight.

That warmer flow brought highs today in the 70s and 80s.

Overnight clouds will increase especially around the Wichita area with locations near/south of the Turnpike seeing patchy fog early Friday.

We will battle these clouds on Friday, keeping our temps down in the 50s and 60s. Drizzle is likely Friday by evening.

Moisture will increase Friday night into Saturday morning throughout the state as rain. Temps may be conducive to a rain/snow mix out west before transitioning all over to rain early Saturday morning. Rain continues through Saturday as the system tracks from the west to the east.

Rain departs Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are generally 0.1″ – 0.25″ with locally higher amounts. I still see some locations able to pick up an inch of rain. Any snow accumulation will be light, if any, out west.

The window for any breaks in our cloud cover will not last long as we begin next week. Another system works in Monday into Tuesday. Depending on how far west that moisture can travel, we may see another rain/snow mix to the northwest. Overall, this is looking like a rain event for Kansas.

Temps this weekend will drop to the 40s on Saturday with a return to the 50s Sunday. Next week will be more fall-like in the 40s and 50s. We will get a small bounce the day before Thanksgiving when temps touch the 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman