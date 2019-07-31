Teachman’s Take: Triple digits and rain this week, but weekend brings relief

We have seen another hot day across the Sunflower State. Heat index readings reached the triple digits, which made it feel quite muggy to be outdoors.

Overnight, lows will be in the 60s and 70s with a southerly wind in southern Kansas with a northerly wind for areas north. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Highs tomorrow will range from the 80s to the triple digits for some.

This afternoon, rain showers have popped up in western Kansas.

Spotty showers will continue to be the talk throughout the next week. The high pressure system in the upper levels will keep us dry and warm during the day but weak disturbances in the lower levels of the atmosphere will allow showers and thunderstorms into Kansas during the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight, rain will continue to pop up out west and unzip through the northcentral portion of the state. We will dry off by your morning commute Thursday.

Thursday evening rain chances will ramp up for our northwest communities.

Eastern Kansas will continue to see rain into the morning hours Friday.

Temperatures are looking warm tomorrow but much cooler on Friday with ongoing rain chances. Cool temperatures stick around through the weekend but warm back up early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman