Teachman’s Take: Tropical moisture to bring an increase in clouds, limited rain chance

For the last several days, we have had a layer of haze/smoke suspended overhead. Due to a tropical system to our south ushering moisture our way, we should see some improvements in our air quality within the next 24 to 36 hours.

This evening there is a front to the northwest that could spark a sprinkle or shower up that way, but that front is retreating and will not make a play to cross the state.

We will see an increase in cloud cover for our counties in southcentral and southeast Kansas early tonight. This is associated with Tropical Storm Beta.

This tropical storm has undergone some weakening today with winds sustained at 45 MPH. This storm is also shifting its path over the next 24 to 48 hours. It is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast tonight. Through Tuesday, it will hug the coastline with a turn to the northeast.

Some showers could build in our direction due to the tropical moisture advancing our way. Latest model trends are farther southeast within our viewing area, keeping southern Butler, Cowley, Elk, southern Greenwood, and Chautauqua counties in the best line up to see a shower.

Amounts are light and unfortunately, nothing to get excited about given the more southeasterly shift to this storm. Cloud cover from Tropical Storm Beta will significantly affect temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Underneath the cloud cover, expect temps in the 60s and 70s. There will be a sharp line from the clouds to sunshine which will drastically alter temperatures for the rest of Kansas in the 70s and 80s. Warming winds return Thursday into Friday. Friday will be our warmest day this week as many of us heat up into the 90s. I even see Wichita hitting close to this mark.

A cold front this weekend will knock our temps back a few pegs. Latest rainfall trends are not looking as promising for the weekend as the axis for the majority of the moisture may track to our east, outside of Kansas.

After this chance for rain we may have to wait until around October 5th for another opportunity Temps next week will start to trend down. Overnight lows in the 40s will appear, especially for areas to the north. The chill we are expecting is not conducive to a widespread frost/freeze just yet.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman