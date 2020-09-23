Teachman’s Take: Turn to hotter days before the weekend, fall cooldown around the corner

Clearing conditions made room for hazy sunshine this afternoon. The clouds we have seen lately and the moisture were brought in from the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Beta. As this system takes an easterly turn it will take that tropical moisture with it away from our region.

This will allow mostly clear skies through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Some patchy fog is possible going into early Thursday morning for our central and eastern communities. I don’t suspect it being that big of an issue for early morning commuters.

We have a wind shift that will take place Thursday, switching the winds from the south to the north briefly. We are not expecting any moisture with this boundary, but an increase in hazy skies is possible as temperatures turn up to the 80s and 90s.

Sunshiny skies will prevail for the end of the workweek as temps climb higher. Friday will be one of the hottest days of the week although Saturday will make a run for similar temps ahead of another front. We will notice an increase in wind speeds Friday and Saturday.

Our weekend cold front will drop us back to the 80s by Sunday. Unfortunately, no moisture will come through with this front. With the hotter temperatures, lower humidity especially out west, and dry conditions we could be facing high fire weather concerns out west. Something we will need to monitor.

A stronger push of cooler air comes in by next Tuesday. Latest model trends want to paint showers in eastern Kansas through Missouri, missing our viewing area. This cold front will drop highs to the 60s and 70s with lows mainly in the 40s.

This cooler change won’t be a quick fix as it will stick around for the remainder of next week. As for rain, not expecting anything promising through the first few days of October!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman