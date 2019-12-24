Teachman’s Take: Unseasonably Warm Christmas, Healthy Rain By The Weekend

Forget about winter. It’s spring in December! Winds were breezy this afternoon from the south. This certainly helped to warm our temperatures. Highs today reached the lower 60s in Wichita with the upper 70s to the southwest.

We’re not finished with this warming trend just yet. We will keep it around through Christmas before changes arrive by week’s end.

This evening will be comfortably cool for last minute Christmas shoppers. We’ll drop to the lower 50s early this evening. By late evening, we’ll be in the upper 40s.

There is a chance for patchy fog to develop overnight, but it won’t be nearly as thick as it was over the weekend.

While the majority of the state will have a strong southerly push through the day, temps will jump to the 60s again Christmas Eve. There is a boundary that is just to our north. There will be a slight twitch that will bring this chill into the northwest corner, but it won’t be a significant drop.

Travel across most of the nation is in good shape. We do have unsettled skies with heavy rainfall through the Carolinas down through Florida. We also have scattered rain through the desert southwest.

This is going to be a system we’ll track as it moves to the northeast through Christmas Day. It will lose a lot of this moisture as it approaches the Central High Plains. We may squeeze out a few sprinkles by late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. The atmosphere is pretty dry and much of this will struggle to reach the surface. Although, there may be a better chance closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line in the form of drizzle and possibly freezing drizzle to the northwest.

We have a stronger system on the way by Friday. This looks to bring widespread rain that could be heavy in spots. If trends continue, then we could be looking at an inch or an inch and a half of healthy rain!

As colder air wraps in behind this system late Friday and into the weekend, a change to snow is possible, especially out west. However, the timing and track of this system will be critical factors by this weekend.

Travel by the weekend could be a little dicey. Given the system is still several days away, the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to monitor for heavy rainfall and the possibility of snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman