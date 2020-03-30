Teachman’s Take: Unsettled and stormy through the overnight

An area of low pressure is moving in and this will bring showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the day and into the overnight.

We will have some instability in the atmosphere, contributing to a severe threat for some of us. Southwest Kansas and NW Oklahoma will be under the gun for larger hail and gusty winds.

A Slight Risk is in place meaning a few storms could be on the severe side but the threat will wane through the evening.

Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Moisture will move out early Tuesday with just a few showers possible for the morning. Drier and quieter weather is in store for the afternoon. Highs will be milder tomorrow behind this system with temps only topping out in the 60s.

Temps rebound by mid-week ahead of another disturbance. This storm system may bring a few sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still surge into the 60s and 70s. We will have to monitor the storm threat late Thursday as we will have some energy to work with.

As the cold front moves through Thursday into Friday, falling temps are expected with the possibility of snow mixing in across Northwest Kansas. Many of us will dip back into the 50s Friday afternoon with the cooler 40s for our northwestern neighborhoods thanks to northerly winds.

This active pattern continues with another wave moving in through the weekend, bringing a chance for rain. A much warmer end to the weekend and start to next week is in store with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman