Teachman’s Take: Unsettled night, heat continues to blast

We are at the start of what will be a noisy night for many across Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch is now in effect for communities to the northwest through 11 PM.

Storms are expected to develop first near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, although the majority of the development will take root farther north in the heart of central Nebraska.

I am also seeing additional cumulus clouds develop which could bring an isolated shower or storm for southwest Kansas this evening.

What happens in Nebraska will eventually make a trip to the south/southeast into the overnight and first thing Thursday morning. My suspicion is that additional watches will be issued farther downstream of this complex.

Initially, hail seems to be the bigger concern but as these storms congeal into a line, damaging winds will be the main threat as the night marches on.

Latest model data wants to drive this complex of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds a little farther to the southwest, which could bring some of this rain to Wichita’s doorstep by dawn Thursday. This complex will keep working southeastward and move out of our viewing area early in the day.

Depending on how much cloud cover lingers, it could affect our afternoon highs and additional storm development Thursday.

Where sun will be able to shine, I see new storms developing in the northwest corner of our viewing area by Thursday evening. This will evolve into another complex of heavy rain and thunder as it follows a similar path to the south/southeast across the state into Friday morning.

Temperatures remain hot and any rain will be isolated, if it can develop, over the weekend. Next week, the heat will be in full force with highs well into the 90s and triple digits especially for our friends out west. Wichita will also see an increase in the heat with highs approaching the century mark next Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman