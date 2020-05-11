Teachman’s Take: Unsettled start to the workweek, pattern continues in the days ahead

An area of low pressure is tracking our way from the west with a stalled frontal boundary setting up west of Kansas.

This will kick-off a rather unsettled pattern as we progress through the remainder of the workweek. We’ve seen scattered showers and thunderstorms today and this chance will continue into tonight.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Snow will also briefly try to mix in wit the rain the farther north and west you live. Temperatures will remain chilly for this time of the year through the overnight and into Tuesday.

The cloud cover will be one big factor of why we’ll stay cool but highs do gain some ground tomorrow. Moisture will likely linger through the first part of your Tuesday before we see some drier conditions by the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 50s which is still below average for this time of May. Storm chances return as we approach Wednesday with this front staying stalled to the west of us.

Depending on how much activity develops Tuesday night plays a role in what we see on Wednesday. If we can remain more stable, our severe threat will be lower.

If we can break out into sunshine and destabilize the atmosphere, it will likely be a more active evening. We do have Slight Risk in place throughout much of the state by Wednesday with all forms of severe weather possible.

Temperatures will spike ahead of this front, especially if we see more sun. Temps will surge into the 70s and 80s throughout the viewing area by the latter half of the workweek, aiding in our severe threat. Isolated storms are possible again Thursday with the potential for a few being strong once again as this boundary stays locked up.

Shower and storm chances will continue through Friday and Saturday as well. Sunday is looking drier at this point with high pressure in control. This will give us a little more sunshine with a quieter end to the weekend.

Temperatures will turn more summer-like and stay that way by the end of the weekend and into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman