Teachman’s Take: Warm and dry weekend turns to fall next week

Earlier this morning we had some clouds associated with Hurricane Delta working through southcentral and southeastern Kansas. They moved out rather quickly, but did impact our temperatures here in the Wichita metro, making it cooler by a few degrees. The skies still looked murky due to wildfire smoke lingering overhead.

Clouds like what we saw earlier this morning will ebb and flow over the next 24 hours. Sometimes we will see more sunshine and sometimes more clouds depending on how much tropical moisture gets pushed our way. This could also impact temps tomorrow.

Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6 PM CDT this evening as a Category 2 storm. It will weaken as it moves inland within the next few hours.

High pressure to the west is still our driving force here at home. We will warm this weekend into the 80s and some 90s out west.

With dry, gusty and warm conditions, fire concerns remain out west on Sunday.

Sunday evening the cold front approaches. Showers are possible and will favor the northern half of the state. Southern Kansas probably won’t see a drop.

Temps will cool behind this front in the 60s and 70s for highs. Another cold front that is stronger arrives by the end of next week. It looks like it comes through dry with highs dropping further into the 60s. Lows will also dip into the 30s and 40s with frost possible in parts of our viewing area. The next opportunity for rain down the road will have to wait for October 19/20.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman