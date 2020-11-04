Teachman’s Take: Warm temperatures expected to turn cooler by next week

The clouds we gained today will go by the wayside overnight, setting us up for a crisp fall night.

The clouds cost us a few degrees this afternoon, but temperatures remained well above the norm.

We are going to stay on a sunshiny and warm trend through the remainder of the work week. Changes start to approach this weekend as a cold front slowly marches our way.

Winds will increase Friday, throughout the weekend and into next week. Winds on average will gust between 30 and 40 MPH.

I see a temporary max where winds could gust from 50-60 MPH closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line over the weekend. With conditions drying out from last week’s moisture, warming temps and increasing wind speeds, we will need to monitor for fire weather danger later this week and over the weekend. A handful of counties in eastern Colorado are under Fire Weather Warnings now and my suspicion is that we will see that make its way into our driest areas shortly.

As for our chances for rain….Saturday night into Sunday morning there is a shot closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. More showers are possible to the northwest Sunday.

Northcentral communities may see some rain early on Monday as the cold front slides to the east.

How fast this front moves through will be huge and how temps line up will also be important. The bulk of the energy and moisture looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

The Wichita area should stay in the warmest part leaving it all as rain through Tuesday. Snow is possible during this time to the northwest. There will also be a sliver of freezing rain/sleet in the transition away from rain to snow. I don’t think Wichita will get in on the snow as the coldest air doesn’t take root until after the moisture is gone.

Temperatures next week will be a shock compared to what we have been enjoying this week. However, not nearly as bitter as what we have faced previously this season.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman