Teachman’s Take: Warm weekend, few storm chances

It has been a sunshiny and beautiful day! While a few storms have tried to pop-up in southeastern Kansas, most spots are dry for now.

This evening, a few storms will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line. One or two could be stronger with gusty winds and small hail. Otherwise, brief heavy rainfall is possible before these storms fizzle out in the march eastward overnight. No worries for this evening’s Wichita Riverfest activities.

Overnight temperatures will be mild in the 50s and 60s. The humidity will be slightly elevated.

More sunshine is on tap for Saturday with highs in the 80s with a few 90s.

Late in the day, storms will approach western Kansas. A storm or two could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are likely.

This activity will cluster together and work to the east/southeast Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Showers will linger into Sunday with cooler temperatures. The humidity will also drop once the frost passes by later in the weekend.

Next week will provide lots of sunshine with gradually warming temperatures. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman