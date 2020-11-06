Teachman’s Take: Warm winds increase fire danger, cooler changes next week

We have been on a sweet roll of unseasonably warm conditions this week! Lots of sunshine, a slight breeze and warming temps. We were in the 70s with isolated 80s to the west today. More of this is to come tomorrow.

Winds will be on the increase Friday and stay elevated over the weekend. Winds could gust to 45 MPH. I still see a max of 50-60 MPH wind gusts out west Saturday night that could cause reduced visibility because of blowing dust near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Fire Weather Warnings are posted for the strong winds, warm temps and dry conditions out west. Burning is discouraged tomorrow.

The latest Drought Monitor was released today and it shows some improvements in southern Kansas, but the majority of the state is dry with the worst to the west near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Our next cold front is slowly progressing this way. It is currently organizing over the West Coast.

We will have a few clouds dotting the skies Friday and will thicken by Sunday.

Our chances for rain this weekend are slim on Sunday. Moisture chances begin to improve Monday into Tuesday.

Models are shifting the bulk of the moisture to our northeast. Rain showers are a possibility during this time and depending on how quickly the colder air can take root, then areas northwest will see a brief change to snow.

Latest model trends are not as promising as previous runs in this department for snow. Western Kansas will more than likely get robbed from this moisture leaving points in our central and eastern communities in the better lineup.

Temps will drop next week with this frontal passage. It won’t be a bitter change, but it won’t be as warm as this week has been!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman