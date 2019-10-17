Teachman’s Take: Warm, windy with rain on the way

Today has been warm and dry. Temperatures reached the 70s and 80s.

The south wind was definitely noticeable today.

Many watches and warnings are issued for tomorrow for high winds. Winds Friday could gust to 45 MPH.

A front is inching into northwest Kansas. It will reach us Friday morning.

The front won’t begin to produce rain until the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will push east into south central Kansas after dark around 10 PM.

Most rain should clear out by Saturday morning and won’t impact your daytime weekend plans.

Another cold front will impact our state Sunday evening. Rain is possible overnight Sunday.

Temperatures will drop for the start of your work week, but slowly increase through Wednesday.

The sun will return after the system Sunday night and skies will stay dry through Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman