Teachman’s Take: Warmer and sunshiny days expected

Skies are clearing across the KSN Viewing Area as drier air filters southward.

This will keep us starry through the overnight and also chillier.

Northerly to northwesterly winds prevail into our Tuesday with lows expected to fall into the 20s and 30s. This is a downslope flow for us in Kansas which means our temps will actually warm up as the air moves over the Rockies.

Highs will climb back into the 60s for much of the region tomorrow afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

As high pressure takes over the Central High Plains, abundant sunshine is on tap through mid-week. A weak cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday which will cool us down just a bit but it’s looking like it will come through dry.

Some of us will fall into the 50s on Thursday but we rebound for the end of the workweek. Southerly winds will ramp up ahead of the weekend as another storm system develops to our west. This will allow for mild air to stream up from the south Friday into Saturday as highs warm up into the 60s and 70s. A few more clouds arrive by first half of the weekend as this area of low pressure tracks closer. By Sunday, a few showers are possible under mainly cloudy conditions.

Winds will be gusty as this disturbance organizes. This system looks to strengthen as it moves through the region on Monday, possibly bringing a bit of rain/snow to northwest Kansas and isolated thunderstorms to parts of Central and Eastern Kansas. Southwest communities look to get dry-slotted with this storm.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman