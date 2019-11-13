Teachman’s Take: Warmer conditions on the horizon

The cold air hasn’t left us just yet, but it will soon as winds continue to pump in more seasonable conditions from the southwest.

Temperatures through the overnight will be dipping back into the 20s under starry skies but the breeze will be on the increase. This will prevent us from falling as much as we did last night.

Wednesday will be windy at times as a cold front moves in, bringing some clouds and the threat of a sprinkle or two in Northern Kansas.

Temps will climb into the 50s and 60s which is pretty close to where we should be for this time of the year.

High pressure then quickly builds in behind this boundary which will clear our skies Wednesday night and into Thursday. Lots of sunshine is in store for the latter half of the workweek, but with northerly winds prevailing, it will be cooler.

The roller-coaster ride of hot versus cold continues through Friday with a nice rebound as southerly winds ramp back up. Expect afternoon readings to soar back into the 60s just time for the weekend for parts of the state.

All of this mild air will be streaming in ahead of another front that could bring a few sprinkles to the region by Sunday. Even warmer temperatures are on the table for the start of next week with highs climbing back into the 60s and potentially 70s by next Tuesday throughout the state.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman