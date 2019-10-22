Teachman’s Take: Warmer one more day before a shift

Our Tuesday has been the perfect example of a Fall day with lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions but changes are on the way.

A cold front is pushing south and this will cause our winds to shift from the north on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be milder overnight with winds blowing in from the southwest. Lows will be dipping back into the 30s and 40s.

More clouds will dot the sky through tomorrow as this boundary moves in, bringing the possibility of a few sprinkles by afternoon and evening.

A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as a trailing upper-level disturbance merges with this system. This could bring more moderate rains Thursday, especially to the southern half of the KSN Storm Track 3 Viewing Area.

With clouds, rain showers and northerly winds, our highs will take a hit. Afternoon readings are only expected to be in the 40s for most of us. Moisture begins to clear early Friday with a lingering sprinkle possible along and southeast of the turnpike.

High pressure will take over into the weekend with more sunshine and a nice rebound in temperatures. Another cold front will swing in late in the weekend. This frontal passage looks to come through dry. More cool air will filter in with high temps falling back into the 50s by Monday.

A stronger system to watch will arrive early to the middle part of next week, bringing the chance for more rain and potentially snow. Stay tuned!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman