Teachman’s Take: Warmer winds return, storms return Friday evening

A few clouds in the upper levels of the atmosphere traveled through the sky this afternoon after a mostly bright and sunny day.

Winds shifted from the north to the south and brought the warmth especially out west.

That warmth will spread east over the next 24 hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday.

Warm temperatures and gusty conditions will create dangerous conditions for a fire in a few counties in the west. A Fire Weather Warning is issued until 7 PM Thursday night.

A cold front will enter the state Friday morning, but we won’t expect any rain until Friday evening.

Rain will clear out by Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend will stay mostly dry until Sunday evening. The eastern side of the state could see a shower or two at this time.

The first front won’t cause temperatures to drop too much. They will actually stay above average for this time of year through the weekend.

A shower may linger early on Monday, but the work week will start out dry for most.

Temperatures next week will be in the 60s and 70s for highs.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman