Teachman’s Take: Warming early Christmas week, more seasonable by the holiday

We are just a few days away from Christmas and we are getting a bounce with our afternoon high temperatures through Tuesday.

We have seen a significant amount of melting with our snowpack to the west and southwest. The warmth will continue to eat away at this over the coming days.

Records could be broken in parts of the state for this time of year early this week. Highs in the 50s and 60s will return to the region Monday and Tuesday before a strong cold front ushers in a more seasonable chill for the holiday.

Sunshine kicks off the week as winds increase Tuesday through Thursday. Sustained winds will average between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH likely. Isolated gusts could exceed 50 MPH as this cold front tracks through the area.

This system will also be getting its act together as it works through the Central High Plains. Right now, the best bets for any snow will be to our north and east. However, the slightest twitch could bring this snow into our region near and north of the I-70 corridor. We will monitor trends closely heading into Wednesday.

Highs will drop to the 40s behind this front into Christmas.

Next weekend, there is a chance for a quick-moving system to bring moisture back into Kansas. Currently, this looks more like a light rain event with snow to the northeast. Timing and temperatures will be important to the evolution of it.

Models have been hinting at a significant winter storm to end 2020 and kick off the New Year. Models are not in sync yet, but it is worth watching closely.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman