Teachman’s Take: Warming now, big temperature drop around the corner

High pressure has been traveling east across the state, which will help keep the skies clear of any clouds through Tuesday.

Right now, temperatures are sitting comfortably in the 60s and 70s.

With the lack of clouds overnight, temperatures will tumble after dark.

Winds have been light today associated with this area of high pressure. Once it tracks to our east, all of us will have winds from the south Tuesday, which will give us a mid-week boost of heat. The intensity of the winds is also expected to increase.

Clouds return tomorrow night and a cold front is expected to impact parts of the state through Wednesday. Central and eastern Kansas stand the best shot for showers and a random rumble of thunder.

Colder air will also accompany this potent low pressure system, which means the air will support a few snowflakes Thursday into Friday.

Areas most likely to see a flake or two will be western Kansas and a few counties in north central Kansas. At this point, because the ground has been so warm, any accumulation will be kept to a minimum for us here at home. There will be significant snowfall accumulations to our friends to the north, especially from South Dakota to Minnesota. There will also be snowfall accumulation in western Nebraska.

This system rapid exits our region early Friday. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend and into next week with mostly sunny skies.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman