Teachman’s Take: Warming trend through the weekend, mild holiday week

Temperatures were warm enough today to melt much of the remaining snow on the ground. This impacted our afternoon high temperatures. Areas that didn’t have any snow were able to warm up much more than areas with snowpack.

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing. Any previously melted snow will refreeze and create slick conditions on the roads. Take it slow while driving through Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the first of several days in the 50s! Sunny skies and southerly winds will create a warming trend.

A high pressure system is keeping the clouds away from Kansas.

As this system drifts away from us, more clouds will filter in. Winds will shift from the south to the north on Friday, so temperatures will drop slightly, but still stay above average.

This warming trend will continue through the weekend and skies will stay dry. Many will see 60 degree temperatures this weekend and early next week.

This warm air mass will stick around through Christmas week. This is fantastic news for holiday travelers. Weather impacts are expected to be minimal on travelers throughout our region.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman