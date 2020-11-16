Teachman’s Take: Warming week, changes expected next weekend

Winds are not as strong as they were yesterday. With sundown upon us, lighter winds and more humidity, our fire weather concerns for the day have dropped. We continue to watch the Wheat State Fire, its clean-up and impacts to our community closely.

Sunshine will be the big feature this week as high pressure dominates. We won’t see added cloud cover until Friday.

In the meantime, expect warming temperatures throughout the workweek.

Monday, after a cold start, will offer up highs in the 60s.

The heat builds further on Tuesday as winds increase. Looks like the relative humidity won’t be as low out west as what we faced this weekend, but with the increased winds, let’s keep an eye on any fire threat that may pop up, given the warm temperatures and dry conditions, especially out west. Again, I don’t think it will be as detrimental as what we faced this weekend.

By Wednesday, isolated highs in the 80s will sprout out west. The remainder of the state will be in the 70s.

Our next decent front arrives late Saturday and will help to produce rain. Snow could mix in at the tail end of this disturbance as the colder air oozes into the region.

Next week will be colder with highs in the 30s and 40s. What has typically been the busier travel days of the year for the holidays (next Tuesday/Wednesday) we have another system that will bring mostly rain but could also end briefly as snow to the northwest.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman