Teachman’s Take: Warmth continues into Wednesday, Wintry chill not that far away

The summer-like feeling in the air has dominated the day as winds from the south pumped in plenty of warmth.

A weak frontal boundary is working through the region and this is switching our winds around from the north. This will have little impact on our temperatures in the short term, not until a true cold front swings through late Wednesday.

Lows will stay above normal overnight with readings only falling into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be dry with warm temps sticking around. Expect highs by afternoon in the 70s and 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine to the south with cooler temps in the 60s for our northwestern neighborhoods.

Colder air will filter in Wednesday night into Thursday. This is when the chill really takes hold of the state.

An area of disturbed weather across the southwest corner of the country will send out pieces of energy in our direction later this week. This will prompt the possibility of sprinkles and spotty showers Thursday into Friday. Temperatures out west could support a few snowflakes during the nighttime hours. I am not that impressed with our moisture chances during this time.

The main portion of this system will arrive over the Easter weekend. The timing, track and intensity will all be important into the evolution of our weather. A better shot of rain moves in Saturday night into Easter as the low tracks our way. As colder, northerly winds funnel into Kansas, any rain could change to snow out west.

Below average temperatures sink in behind this system and plague us for much of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman