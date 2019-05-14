Teachman’s Take: Warmth continues to build, chance for storms increasing by weeks end

We’ve seen a bit of what we call an “Omega Block” build in across the country and what that means is a blocking high pressure for us in the center of the country with storms on either side of it. It got its name because of the look that it has.

Precip. going up and around this area of high pressure, making it look like the Greek letter, Omega. It’s given us lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions in Kansas, aside from some diurnally driven thunderstorms.

With the daytime heating and instability, we continue to see a few of these fire up in the afternoon and the diminishing some through the overnight.

It’s going to be a rinse and repeat Wednesday and again on Thursday with the shot at isolated, pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours, moving eastward through the night. With the winds staying southerly, that will keep our highs on the uptick through the next 72 hours.

Temps will be surging up into the 80s and 90s with heat index values possibly close to the century mark. A more impressive chance of moisture arrives Friday into the weekend as a more potent system moves our way.

This low-pressure center will spread showers and storms with the severe threat also on the increase. We could see all modes of severe weather which could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and the potential for tornadoes.

In terms of our severe ingredients, this looks to be the most impressive shot this year. It’ll be a weekend to stay weather aware and stay tuned with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team. This storm moves northeastward into the day on Sunday but we’ll keep the chance for storms through the weekend with another system impacting us by the start of the workweek. There is also a chance we could see some severe storms next Monday and Tuesday with our active weather pattern continuing! Keep it here for the latest.

Have a great night!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman