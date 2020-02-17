Teachman’s Take: Warmth fades, colder air takes over into Tuesday

A cold front has cruised through the state today. This will bring cooler weather into the Central High Plains over the next several days.

The colder air is lagging behind the surface cold front just a hair but it will spill in tonight and through our Tuesday. Lows will fall back to the 20s and 30s across much of the state. A spot or two outside of town could drop into the teens out west.

Northerly flow will prevail into the day tomorrow which will bring more seasonable conditions to the viewing area. Highs will rise into the 30s and 40s.

A weak disturbance trailing behind the main cold front will bring the possibility of snow showers to our western communities overnight.

Accumulation will be on the lighter side with the a trace to 2″ expected near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

A few snow showers will linger through Tuesday with just a sprinkle of flurry possible in the Wichita Metro.

A secondary, stronger disturbance moves in from the west on Wednesday. This one is definitely more organized and expected to bring widespread snow to our region. As it tracks to the southeast on Wednesday, moisture will develop. It will form first in Western Kansas and slide to the east through Wednesday night.

As the bulk of the moisture falls overnight into Thursday morning, the majority of it will be in the form of snow. Accumulation is looking likely. Moderate accumulation is expected out west with lighter amounts to the east. The Thursday morning commute will have the greatest chance of being slick so make sure you plan accordingly if traveling.

Snow should pull away by midday Thursday. Winds will be blustery and it will be a colder day. Highs will only be in the 30s, and any snow on the ground will aid in keeping us well below average.

Temperatures quickly rebound Friday into the weekend ahead of our next storm system which arrives Saturday. Most of us should be in the 50s to near 60 with a spotty sprinkle possible. A better chance of rain arrives Sunday that could change to snow as colder temperatures move in. This active pattern doesn’t show any signs of settling down yet into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman