Teachman’s Take: Warmth won’t stick around much longer, colder changes ahead

Plenty of sunshine has coated the state with deep blue skies today. Clouds are now beginning to enter southwest Kansas. This is the beginning signs of our next system that will bring showers and thunderstorms in southern and north central Kansas later in the night and early Wednesday.

Winds have been strong – a sign that nature is tossing a change in our direction. Soon, the temperatures will fall. Showers and storms will appear. And yes, parts of Kansas could see the first snowflakes of the season. Don’t get excited about the snow if this is your favorite type of weather because it won’t be much.

Overnight, showers and storms will increase closer to dawn. This activity will track from the southwest through the central and eastern portions of Kansas. This could mean a wet commute for several.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and 50s. While the winds will relax somewhat, they’ll remain breezy.

This first wave of rain will depart Wednesday afternoon, leaving a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will be intense from the south at 15 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

As the powerful cold front advances on Thursday, temperatures ahead of it will be warm for a short period of time. Temps behind the front will quickly tumble, giving us an early taste of winter.

On the warmer side of the front, showers and thunderstorms are possible. A storm or two could be strong depending on how fast or slow this front passes. A few of our counties are under a Slight Risk for damaging winds and large hail Thursday.

With the cold air quickly filtering in behind the front, any moisture could change to a few snowflakes.

Areas most likely to see a flake or two will be western Kansas and a few counties in north central Kansas. At this point, because the ground has been so warm, any accumulation will be kept to a minimum for us here at home. There will be significant snowfall accumulations for our friends to the north, especially from the Dakotas to Minnesota. There will also be snowfall accumulation in western Nebraska.

Freeze Watches have already been posted for a small section of our viewing area where temps will drop into the 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. My suspicion is that other counties will be added as the front gets closer.

Friday Football Fever will be chilly in the 40s with warming temperatures through the weekend. Rain won’t tease us until next Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman