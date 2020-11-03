Teachman’s Take: Weather conditions take a turn after Saturday

Warmer weather wins out this week! Overnight we will have an uptick in cloud cover that could lead to a sprinkle Wednesday morning.

Temps will drop a few degrees tomorrow, but it won’t be a huge dip. Temperatures warm the remainder of the work week with plenty of sunshine.

The 70s will be a common sight through the end of the work week. Changes start to slide into the area this weekend. Models indicate that the cold front will slow down. This will keep temps milder on Sunday before the chill oozes in next week.

As this change happens, some moisture is possible. Right now, models diverge on the outcome of what type of moisture we will get and how much over the course of this unsettled stretch. The timing of the colder air with several disturbances are going to be key factors.

The first will be in the form of rain showers beginning Saturday night. Sunday also looks like a chance for rain showers with mild temps.

As colder air takes root next Monday, we may have more of a wintry change to any moisture that falls from rain to freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Tuesday will be the coldest as another surge of moisture works up from the south. This could provide us with more snow in parts of the state. Winds are going to be strong from Saturday to next Tuesday. Expect sustained wind speeds around 15 to 25 MPH.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman