Teachman’s Take: Weather pattern remains quiet in Kansas

The gorgeous stretch of weather isn’t done with the region just yet as high pressure continues to build in. This is going to keep us quiet and mild in the days ahead with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Starry conditions and calm winds overnight will allow for our lows to cool off. A weak disturbance slides by, changing our winds back to the northwest with a few clouds in central and eastern Kansas.

We will awaken to the upper 20s in Northwest Kansas with temps close to freezing in our southeastern communities.

More in the way of sunshine is on tap for mid-week with highs once again surging up into the 60s.

A weak frontal boundary approaches late Wednesday into Thursday. As it swings through, cooler air will sink southward. For now, it’s not looking to bring any moisture to the Sunflower State.

More seasonable conditions are in store Thursday and Friday as northerly flow prevails. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s before the warmth takes back over into the weekend. Mild air will stream in ahead of our nest storm system that will bring a few more clouds by Saturday. The 70s will return for parts of Kansas by the first half of the weekend with the front moving in by Sunday.

A few sprinkles will be possible as it tracks across the state but better ingredients and moisture hold off until Monday. This is when we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Kansas with rain/snow for our northwestern neighborhoods. Severe weather is not expected but don’t be shocked if you hear a few claps of thunder. A trailing disturbance in the atmosphere will bring a shower or two by Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 50s and 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman