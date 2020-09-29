Teachman’s Take: Wednesday warm-up before the chill settles back into place

We gained ground this afternoon as temperatures warmed to the 70s and 80s with plentiful sunshine.

With mostly clear skies tonight, temps won’t be as cold in the 40s and 50s.

Winds will pick up as a cold front advances south through Kansas Wednesday. We will be able to warm to the 80s farther south with the 70s to the north by afternoon.

This front looks like it will come through dry, although one of the latest short-term models wants to spit out a few showers in southern Kansas early Thursday morning. If anything develops, it won’t be much and move out quickly.

This weekend there is a chance for showers primarily east of I-135 Saturday. We will be on the edge of this fast-moving disturbance, so I don’t anticipate much moisture. Another cold front will swing through the area.

Temps from Thursday through next Sunday overall will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, trending below average.

Next week as southerly flow ramps up, temps will climb. I see the 90s returning for parts of the state with continued dry conditions by Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman