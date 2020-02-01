Teachman’s Take: Weekend highs expected to be 20-30 degrees above average!

It has been a gorgeous day across Kansas. Temperatures have trended above average. It has still been one of the nicest days for this week.

Temperatures are on an upward trend this weekend. Soon, the 60s and 70s will spread throughout the state. Areas that picked up the heaviest snow earlier this week will be kept cooler. Enjoy this spring break before winter returns next week.

Chiefs watch parties for the Big Game will offer up similar temperatures to Miami. Feel free to grab the TV and take it outside. Winds will be picking up throughout the day.

Our next storm system arrives Monday evening in the northwest corner of Kansas. Rain and snow are initially possible. As this system tracks to the east, temps will cool and the rain will change to all snow.

Right now, the best spots to see accumulating snow will be to the north and west. This storm has many miles left to travel before it comes ashore on the West Coast. Once it moves into the central part of the country, we’ll be on the wintry side whereas folks along the Gulf Coast will have to watch out for severe storms.

This system will come complete with an Arctic blast. Temps will struggle to warm during the day with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman