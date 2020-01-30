Teachman’s Take: Weekend warming before our next wintry turn

Clouds and sun determined temperatures across the Sunflower State this afternoon. Temperatures stayed chilly for those who had clouds, but the more sunshine you got, the more temperatures warmed.

A weak system is passing across the state tonight that could squeeze out a sprinkle or light shower. Accumulation will be slim and it won’t be anything to cancel your evening plans over.

Cloud cover will begin to break from the west to east and more folks will see sunshine tomorrow. Highs will be slightly warmer, just a hair above average.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend. We will top out in the 70s on Sunday. It will be a great day to get outside before the big game. The weather in Wichita will rival that in Miami.

Temperatures take a tumble on Monday and Tuesday. We will barely warm above freezing for some on Tuesday.

Winter weather is possible behind a cold front Monday night. This will begin with snow in the northwest.

The system will track south and east overnight and into Tuesday morning. It will bring snowfall to most of Kansas, with greater amounts to the north and west. Most of the snow will depart by Tuesday night.

Overnight lows will be bitter Tuesday and Wednesday nights. You’ll want to load on the layers as you wake up to the teens next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman