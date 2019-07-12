Teachman’s Take: Weekend’s here and the humidity will follow

It has been another warm and sun-filled day across the state. Winds have started to make that switch, allowing us to gain a few degrees.

Overnight we’ll be mild in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

There’s a slight chance for a shower or a thunderstorm in the far northwestern part of our viewing area. These storms should behave and stay below severe thresholds.

We will keep on this climb through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures for our friends in western Kansas will be the hottest Saturday.

Tropical Storm Barry has gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico. It is making a run for Louisiana where 10″ to 20″ of rain are possible. The storm has winds nearing hurricane strength Friday afternoon. It’s possible this storm will either be a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane as it comes ashore Saturday.

The path of Barry may make a wiggle to the west. This could enhance storm chances for us early next week. You will notice clouds associated with this storm in central and eastern Kansas as early as Sunday.

Next week, while our rain chances are slim across the board, the bigger story will be the heat. Some of the hottest temperatures we have faced so far this season enter the picture. Southwestern Kansas will feel temperatures in the triple digits as early as Tuesday. Wichita will get there by week’s end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman