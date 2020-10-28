Teachman’s Take: Wet weather on the table in to Thursday, winter weather expected southwest

Heavy rain could bring flooding to portions of our viewing area through Thursday. Flood Alerts are in effect. Slate Creek in Sumner and Cowley counties is under a Flood Warning as waters will rise above flood stage Thursday.

Locations south of I-70 stand the best shot for rain into the overnight. Some of this rain will be heavy and thunder is also possible. We are seeing an uptick in intensity. This will last into tonight.

An inch to 3″ of rain looks solid for southern Kansas. Locally higher amounts are possible. The highest rainfall totals through Thursday morning will be near and south of Highway 54, including southcentral and southeastern Kansas.

Overnight, temps will drop slightly but should be above freezing for many of us. I would continue to be cautious and take it slow while on the roadways.

Our southwestern communities through the Oklahoma Panhandle will see sleet and snow mix in with the rain tonight and minor snow accumulation is possible there.

Any leftover rain should depart Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be milder, but still chilly Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday and temps return to the 50s and 60s. We warm a touch more Saturday before dropping back Sunday into Monday due to a weak cold front.

Temps will be in the 50s and 60s to start next week before warming again to the 70s. Election Day looks like it will be quiet, windy and warm. Any moisture next week looks meager. Models are hinting at another Arctic front and wintry system November 8 through 10.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman