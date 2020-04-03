Teachman’s Take: Widespread freeze overnight thaws to spring quickly this weekend

The big story today is the winter-like cold. We started out below freezing this morning thanks to a strong cold front that tracked through overnight.

Temperatures struggled to warm this afternoon. Areas that broke out into sunshine sooner warmed quicker.

Overnight as clouds return due to a weak, fast-moving disturbance, a widespread freeze is likely again with low temperatures dropping into the 20s for several hours.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Lyon and Morris counties through Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday will warm into the 50s. Could even see the lower 60s in spots closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. A brief rain/snow shower is possible as a system begins to the southwest and tracks northeast through the day. This system lacks the moisture that it needs to produce a measurable amount of snow and rain, so the impacts will be slim.

Our warming trend will continue through Sunday when we will finally get back into the 60s and 70s! There is a limited rain risk from central into eastern Kansas on Monday. Amounts look light.

We will stay mostly dry through the middle portion of next week. Thursday and Friday will bring more chance for rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman