Teachman's Take: Widespread rain and storms tonight, some severe possible

The clouds have been trying to lift and the sun is popping out, helping to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of our next storm system.

An area of low pressure is moving toward the Central High Plains and is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the viewing area tonight.

With all of the moisture in the atmosphere and the southerly flow, lows will be mild for this time of the year. Temps will fall back into the 40s.

Once we step past midnight, a much better chance of storms will overspread the state.

The severe threat will be increasing during this time-frame, as there will be a fair amount of instability and energy to work with in the atmosphere.

A Slight Risk is in place for much of Southern Kansas including Wichita. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible in the yellow shaded area. One or 2 storms could be on the stronger side in the Marginal Risk or green shaded area. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards. Heavy rains are also likely as these thunderstorms move across the region.

Lingering thundershowers are possible early on Tuesday as this disturbance continues to track eastward. High pressure will then build in bringing breaks in the clouds and late-day sunshine.

Temperatures will be rising back into the 60s and 70s. The warming trend continues into mid-week with some of us potentially surging into the low 80s Wednesday.

A cold front approaches Thursday and this will bring a cool-down and possibly a few sprinkles. A more organized system moves our way Friday into the start of the weekend bringing more showers, storms and possibly a snowflake or two out west.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

