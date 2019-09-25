Teachman’s Take: Window for severe storms this evening as a cold front moves through Kansas

A cold front has entered the state and it’s causing a stir with scattered thunderstorms. A few of these have been severe, producing large hail this evening. Hail and damaging winds will continue to be the primary threats heading into early tonight.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the majority of central Kansas. This does include Wichita and Sedgwick County. A few of our NE counties will be under this watch until midnight.

Storms will track primarily to the east/southeast. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also accompany these storms. The tornado threat is not zero, but it’s low.

Storms should wrap up by midnight with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s.

The front will hang close to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line through Wednesday. Communities to the north will see a slight reduction in the heat. Areas south will be milder.

A new round of storms is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is another chance for storms by early Friday evening. The position of the front will be key this day because ahead of it, temperatures will bake with cooler conditions behind it. If this front delays its passage, then storms could be around our viewing area for Friday Football Fever.

With the Wagonmaster’s Downtown Chili Cook Off this Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies and brief drop to the 70s for highs. Temperatures heat back up by Sunday into next week from the 80s to the 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman