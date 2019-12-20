Teachman’s Take: Winter begins Saturday, but it won’t feel like it

It has been another gorgeous day across Kansas with widespread afternoon temps in the 50s. We have a system that is tracking to the south of us. It brought clouds in earlier that are now shifting to our east.

Winds wrapping around this feature haven’t cooled us down at all today. Temperatures warmed well into the 40s and 50s.

Overnight, as temperatures cool, combined with the light wind, patchy fog is possible. With temperatures dropping below freezing, a few slick spots could develop into early Saturday morning especially on elevated surfaces.

Temps will dip to the 20s throughout the state tonight. With southwesterly winds Saturday afternoon, we’ll once again warm to the 50s in central Kansas with the 60s out west.

While winter officially begins Saturday, it won’t feel like it. The warmth will keep spreading in our direction Sunday through Christmas Eve with highs in the 60s.

Clouds will increase by Christmas Day. Right now, it looks like any moisture will hold off until the day after Christmas and target central and eastern Kansas with rain. If this system slows down and cools faster, then western Kansas may get a bit of the rain that could mix with a snowflake or two. This system doesn’t look like a snow producer for us. And those of us that get any moisture won’t receive much.

Temperatures will trend down by the end of next week, but remain above average for this time of year.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman