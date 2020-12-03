Teachman’s Take: Winter storm impacts southern communities through Thursday morning with rain and snow

Our winter storm is well under way. Portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle have already picked up a foot of snow!

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday.

While Wichita has been faced with the rain, it will eventually switch over to snow after midnight once temps cool and the storm tracks farther east.

Temperatures this evening are already near and below the freezing point in many places. Please use caution while traveling as road conditions will continue to deteriorate into the overnight.

We will have a max of snow near the state line to the southwest into our adjacent Oklahoma counties. Wichita may only see an inch or two of snow through dawn with considerably more to the west/southwest.

Rainfall amounts could approach an inch! If temperatures were colder today at the surface and aloft, we would have seen more snow blossom compared to the rain. Definitely a sign of a healthy storm system given this amount of moisture available!

This system quickly wraps up early Thursday, revealing sunshine and temps in the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine will stick around through the weekend. We may have to wait until the end of next week before any moisture returns to the region. Temps will recover nicely and the pendulum will swing warmer with highs near 60 next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman