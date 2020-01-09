Teachman’s Take: Winter storm looms Friday into start of the weekend

Today felt more like April than January, but for all of the winter lovers out there, colder weather is coming. We topped out today in the 40s, 50s, and 60s this afternoon but the bottom will drop out tomorrow into the weekend. Temperatures were cooler where northerly winds prevailed behind the cold front.

Colder air will cause temperatures to continue to tumble over the next few days. Temperatures tomorrow will range from below freezing to the 40s with the cooler temperatures in Western Kansas.

Our next weather system is on the move and will begin early tomorrow morning.

We will start with rain in the east, but snow is more likely in the west where temperatures are below freezing.

This area of moisture will continue to develop and intensify as more moisture moves up from the south.

Temperatures will fall tomorrow evening and rain will changeover to snow by the nighttime hours.

Snow will fall moderately to even heavy at times as the trailing band behind the main area of low pressure pushes eastward.

Snowfall accumulations will range from 1 – 2 inches out west due to this band being a little more disorganized. Better ingredients in the atmosphere will allow for heavier precipitation the farther east you travel.

Most precipitation in Central Kansas will fall in the form of rain with better dynamics staying just to the east. This will drastically cut down on snowfall accumulations. Accumulation will be greatest in the south and east from as this band of moisture pulls away.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued for a group of southeast counties from Friday evening to Saturday Evening. Impacts include poor road conditions and blowing snow impairing visibility.

For those of you who are heading out to Arrowhead, Saturday’s Travel will be the roughest with a much better game day. It will be cold though with temperatures likely near 30 for Chiefs Kingdom throughout the game. Mild temperatures on Sunday will melt most of the snow on the ground but overnight temperatures below freezing will refreeze standing water. This will cause slick conditions for your Monday morning commute.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman