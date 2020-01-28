Teachman’s Take: Winter storm on the horizon tonight into Tuesday

Our quieter stretch of weather we’ve had over the last few days is coming to an end across the KSN Viewing Area.

Our next system is moving toward Kansas and it’s going to bring rain, a wintry mix, and eventually snow. As temperatures cool through the overnight, moisture will combine with the cold air to create slick conditions on the roads, especially in Western Kansas.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect overnight and into Tuesday evening.

Precipitation will battle it out with some dry air. High pressure is sitting off to our northeast and the clockwise circulation around this weather feature will pump in drier air.

This will keep us colder with temperatures overnight falling into the 20s and 30s. Later tonight, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow, and possibly some freezing rain will expand eastward.

By the Tuesday AM commute, the bulk of the moisture will be falling as snow. Snowfall rates will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow will likely be in the Wichita Metro late in the morning and through the afternoon.

The evening commute is looking slick and likely snow-covered. Please plan for slowdowns and allow extra time to get to your destination. This area of low pressure will continue to move eastward through Tuesday evening with snow possibly lingering into the early overnight.

Amounts could top out between a half foot and a foot of snow in southwest Kansas by the end of the storm. Lighter amounts are expected toward the northeast with 2-4″ possible in the Wichita Metro. We may only see a trace-2″ in spots like Salina. There will be a sharp cutoff the farther northeast you live. The snow will act like a freezer and hold our temperatures down into mid-week with highs only in the 30s.

Clouds will stick around for Wednesday as we get some wraparound moisture thrown back our way. Another slim chance for rain/snow arrives on Thursday with a weak disturbance sliding by, but most will stay dry. High pressure then takes back over for the end of the week with lots of sunshine on tap Friday into the weekend. This will go hand and hand with a nice warming trend, as highs surge back into the 50s and 60s this weekend. If you have plans to throw a party for the big game, it is going to be gorgeous. Dry conditions will hold into the start of next week under a mix of clouds and sun.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman