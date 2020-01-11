1  of  10
Closings and Delays
El Dorado Kidzfest 2020 Elyria Christian - McPherson Garden City - Community College Hutchinson - USD 308 Oakley - USD 274 Russell County - USD 407 Salina Public Library Salina Rolling Hills Zoo Stafford - USD 349 The Hangout (Osage City)

Teachman’s Take: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in Effect Through Saturday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has been a wild ride throughout the state today from strong thunderstorms to freezing rain and sleet.

We received a healthy amount of rainfall earlier today in Wichita and across portions of south central and southeastern Kansas.

This evening, while we are in a lull, we’re not finished with this system just yet.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Saturday.

Temperatures have tumbled as a cold front tracked across the state. As temperatures fall below freezing, any standing water will turn to ice and road conditions will be dangerous overnight and Saturday morning.

We will be in the 20s and 30s overnight. Another band of snow will develop and focus its attention on central and eastern Kansas early on Saturday.

Wichita could see an inch or two with higher amounts to the east. I can see Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua, Lyon, southeastern Chase down through Butler and Cowley counties picking up the most snow.

Winds are gusty this evening, giving us wind chills from below zero to the teens. Our winds won’t weaken until Saturday afternoon as this system pulls away from the Plains.

If you are traveling to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, roads will be slick on Saturday. Sunday will be the best day to drive as temperatures warm above freezing.

Keep an eye on your Monday morning commute. Areas that pick up the most snow early this weekend could still have slick spots. Otherwise, next week will be much quieter with a blast of Arctic air by mid-week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories