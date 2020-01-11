Teachman’s Take: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in Effect Through Saturday

It has been a wild ride throughout the state today from strong thunderstorms to freezing rain and sleet.

We received a healthy amount of rainfall earlier today in Wichita and across portions of south central and southeastern Kansas.

This evening, while we are in a lull, we’re not finished with this system just yet.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Saturday.

Temperatures have tumbled as a cold front tracked across the state. As temperatures fall below freezing, any standing water will turn to ice and road conditions will be dangerous overnight and Saturday morning.

We will be in the 20s and 30s overnight. Another band of snow will develop and focus its attention on central and eastern Kansas early on Saturday.

Wichita could see an inch or two with higher amounts to the east. I can see Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua, Lyon, southeastern Chase down through Butler and Cowley counties picking up the most snow.

Winds are gusty this evening, giving us wind chills from below zero to the teens. Our winds won’t weaken until Saturday afternoon as this system pulls away from the Plains.

If you are traveling to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, roads will be slick on Saturday. Sunday will be the best day to drive as temperatures warm above freezing.

Keep an eye on your Monday morning commute. Areas that pick up the most snow early this weekend could still have slick spots. Otherwise, next week will be much quieter with a blast of Arctic air by mid-week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman