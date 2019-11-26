Teachman’s Take: Winter storm in store for parts of the state

I hope you’ve enjoyed this quiet stretch of weather over the last few days because it’s about to change drastically across parts of Kansas.

An area of low pressure is developing to our west. As it tracks our way, snow will come with it.

Overnight, lows will dip into the 20s out west with milder conditions in the Wichita Metro. Expect Tuesday morning temps to be in the upper 30s in South-central Kansas.

Tomorrow is when conditions drastically deteriorate across NW Kansas and parts of North-central Kansas as this storm moves in.

Heavy snow will be moving in from the west to the east, lasting all the way through our Tuesday. The highest snowfall totals will be the northwest corner of the state.

Some spots could top out with more than a half foot of snow with some isolated amounts over 8″. Drier air will wrap in around this low, drastically cutting off the snow as you travel to the southeast.

Much lighter amounts are possible in parts of Central and Southwest Kansas.

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect tonight in parts of the viewing area as well as Winter Weather Advisories. These will last into Tuesday night before the snow pulls away.

Areas of drizzle as well as a few rain showers are possible in Wichita, but the majority of the moisture will stay well to the north.

Highs will be much warmer in the metro, thanks to a southwesterly flow, topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Not only will we have the snow to deal with but gusty winds. Some gusts could top out over 60 mph in southwestern Kansas and that is where High Wind Warnings are in effect.

With drier air moving in from the southwest, we have a higher concern for fires which is why Red Flag Warnings have been posted through Tuesday night.

We catch a brief break on Wednesday with clearing skies before Storm # 2 moves in Wednesday night through Thanksgiving. This will spread snow and a wintry mix back through the state. Some accumulating snow is possible once again.

Temperatures will be close to freezing which will play a big role in what we see falling from the sky, whether it’s freezing rain, sleet, snow or just plain rain. We’ll be monitoring this closely because it could make for tricky travel, especially early on Thanksgiving.

Late on Thanksgiving, we’re clearing out Storm # 2 and making way for Storm # 3 just in time for Black Friday. This one will bring rain, and the potential for a few stronger to even severe thunderstorms for the Plains.

It’s not going to be great shopping weather so make sure to pack an umbrella. Saturday will be quiet and dry with lots of sunshine and below average temperatures.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman