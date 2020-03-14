Teachman’s Take: Winter’s brief visit leading into the weekend

1  of  11
A potent storm system is tracking through Kansas tonight. As expected, snow has favored areas to the north/northwest. Rain has formed farther south where temperatures are warmer.

The main portion of the system will shift northeast into early Saturday. We will see widespread rain showers with heavier downpours. The snow will stay locked to the north.

Winter storm warnings (in pink) along with winter weather advisories (in purple) are in effect through Saturday afternoon. This is where the greatest impacts to travel will be due to snow.

Rain will mix with snow in southwest Kansas whereas the Wichita area will see all rain. Rainfall amounts will range from a tenth of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Southeastern Kansas will see heavier rainfall amounts.

Leftover pockets of drizzle will remain Saturday with overcast skies. Temperatures will be chilly for this time of year and be below average.

Drizzle is possible out west on Sunday with clouds sticking around. Another batch of rain moves in Sunday night into Monday.

More storms are in store next week. As temperatures warm, our chances for thunderstorms will rise. It won’t rain the entire week, but you will notice more clouds than sunshine with increased opportunities for moisture.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

