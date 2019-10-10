Teachman’s Take: Winter’s chill arrives in full-force

Colder air continues to filter into the viewing area, thanks to a potent storm system that is skirting across the region.

Not only is this cold front bringing a drastic chill to the air but yes, the chance for snow showers as this storm pulls away. The most significant accumulations from this area of low pressure will be well off to our north but brief moderate to heavy snow shower is possible overnight.

Most of this is not expected to stick. Any snow that does come from this band is due to the trailing upper-level low, behind the main surface low up to our north.

A few snow showers are possible in Northcentral Kansas before as this moisture pulls away early Friday. A couple of rain showers are even possible in the Wichita Metro that COULD mix with a few snowflakes.

Overnight lows will be quite bitter for this time of the year with teens and 20s out west to near freezing in Wichita.

When you factor in the wind, feels like temps will be even worse. Some spots could fall into the single digits.

Due to the cold air in place, Freeze Warnings are in effect into the day tomorrow.

High pressure then begins to build in for our Friday bringing lots of sunshine.

Northerly flow will continue though which will keep this cold airmass around for one more day.

Winds then begin to turn around to the south for our Saturday which will help temperatures soar back toward seasonable levels. Afternoon readings will rise back into the 60s and 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Mild and dry conditions hold into the start of next week as this ridge holds strong. This will keep our highs near average, topping out in the 60s and 70s into the latter half of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman