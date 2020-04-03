Teachman’s Take: Winter’s rude return brings a wintry mix and bitter wind chills

Temperatures have changed drastically today. Depending on which side of this front you live, you’re either enjoying the spring side or getting a taste of winter’s harsh return.

Winds today have also been gusty. This is giving us bitter wind chills out west!

This front will produce scattered showers this evening and through the overnight. The window for a severe storm has closed for the KSN Storm Track 3 viewing area. The strongest storms have been generating across the state line in Missouri and down in Oklahoma.

In the next several hours, we will see an increase in drizzle and showers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of north central Kansas until 10 AM Friday due to potentially slippery travel conditions.

Showers will end Friday morning. Clouds will clear from the west to the east on Friday. Winds will keep pumping in from the north and not relax until later in the day. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of year.

A weak disturbance will track across the state on Saturday, starting to the southwest in the morning and reaching closer to Wichita in the afternoon. Temps will be cold enough in the morning to support snow in southwest Kansas, but transition to rain as it tracks northeast. Amounts will be light.

Temperatures will warm back up to the 60s and 70s on Sunday. Some will even reach the 80s by Monday. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday with increasing opportunities for moisture by the end of the week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman